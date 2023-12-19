FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington man is no longer facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting in October. According to a criminal complaint, 19-year-old Emilio Hilliard and 18-year-old Bryce Trujillo were involved in a shooting on the west side of Farmington killing 23-year-old Ethan Thompson.

Hilliard’s case has been dropped pending further investigation which means charges could be refiled in the future. Trujillo was arraigned on second-degree murder and shooting from a car charges Monday and has pled not guilty. He was released on his own recognizance during a pretrial detention hearing in October.