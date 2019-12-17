Charges dismissed for Lobo quarterback accused of exposing himself

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A judge dismissed the indecent exposure charge against UNM Lobo quarterback Sheriron Jones.

The athlete was supposed to go on trial on Tuesday morning but his accuser didn’t show up to court. In October a woman told UNM Police that 23-year-old Sheriron Jones exposed himself to her in the Cornell parking garage.

The woman said he drove slowly by her, stopped and began touching himself. Police confirmed surveillance video did capture his vehicle on camera but they could not make out who was driving or what they were doing.

Tuesday in court, those charges were temporarily dismissed because the witnesses didn’t show up. Judge Maria Dominguez told the officer that if they choose to refile the charges they need to make sure the witness wants to proceed with the case.

Jones had been suspended while the case was pending and recently graduated.

