NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Felony charges against the Rio Arriba County Undersheriff are being dropped after he agreed to retire. Martin Trujillo was charged with criminal solicitation to commit aggravated assault on a peace officer for his actions in 2020 when a warrant was served on his boss, Sheriff James Lujan, who was accused of helping his friend evade police.

During the confrontation, Trujillo is accused of “directing his deputies to point their guns at officers executing the warrant.” Prosecutors and Trujillo have reached an agreement requiring Trujillo to retire by the end of the month or charges will be refiled.

Lujan is serving a three-year sentence after being convicted in the case.