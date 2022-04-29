CARRIZOZO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carrizozo school board member accused of failing to report child abuse against her son is on the road to having her charges dropped. Court documents show Faithe Samora agreed to enter a pre-prosecution diversion program for two years.

Her husband, Jesse Samora, is accused of choking, slamming, and pinning her 12-year-old son last summer. Faithe Samora claimed she didn’t know about the incidents but both the boy and Jesse Samora said she was there at the time.

If she completes the diversion program, her charges will be dismissed.