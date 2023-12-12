ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A security guard accused of impersonating a police officer and pulling over a New Mexico State Police captain had a charge refiled against him in court.

On Nov. 4, State Police were called in to assist a State Police captain after Ronald Portillo tried to pull him over on Interstate 40. They originally charged Portillo with a misdemeanor but it was dismissed without prejudice because the primary officer didn’t sign the citation.

State Police refiled the impersonating an officer charge saying they found probable cause after reviewing the evidence.