ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Chaparral man is looking at 90 months in prison on hostage charges. Ricardo Arce III, 44, pled guilty to one charge of conspiracy to take a hostage and two counts of hostage-taking.

According to the plea agreement, Arce admitted to conspiring with his co-defendants, Jonathan Matthew Gonzalez, and Vicki Sowell, to take two foreign nationals hostage. Gonzalez transported the hostages to Arce’s house in Chaparral, took their phones and wallets, and told them they couldn’t leave unless their families paid money to guarantee their release.

While the hostages were captive, Gonzalez assaulted both hostages. Arce also recorded videos of Gonzalez assaulting one of the hostages while Sowell turned up music to cover the sounds of the beating. Gonzales would send the videos to the hostages’ families along with a demand for money. He also threatened to kill the hostages if the ransom wasn’t paid.

Almost $20,000 was paid by family and friends of the hostages in the hopes of releasing the hostages. Gonzalez paid Arce and Sowell to house and keep an eye on the hostages.

After Arce leaves prison, he will be under supervised release for five years.

Gonzalez pled guilty to conspiracy to take a hostage and two counts of hostage-taking on March 18, 2022, and was given a sentence of 15 years in prison. Sowell was convicted of the same charges and given 32 months in prison.