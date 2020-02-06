Chain-wielding woman seeking candy threatens chain restaurant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly damaging a restaurant and threatening its employees using a chain.

According to a criminal complaint, 52-year-old Loyola Volpert walked up to the drive-thru at the Sonic at Central and Coors wearing a chain around her neck. Volpert reportedly asked the drive-thru attendant if they had any candy. The employee said they didn’t and that’s when the complaint states Volpert took the chain from around her neck and struck the water faucet on the side of the building, breaking it.

The complaint states another employee then came out to try and turn off the water. Volpert approached him, also asking for candy with the chain in hand. Again, Volpert’s request for candy ended fruitlessly.

When police arrived on the scene, Volpert was found crossing Central with the chain back around her neck. She was promptly taken into custody but seemed to be intoxicated, yelling her answers to the officer’s questions.

Volpert was arrested for aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. She has a long criminal history with charges ranging from indecent exposure to aggravated burglary.