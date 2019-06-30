Police investigating fatal shooting in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police are investigating an early morning shooting that resulted in a vehicle crash Sunday in southeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Police Department officers say they responded to a shooting near the 1300 block of Alamo near the University and Gibson area. Shortly after, officers were asked to respond to an accident with injuries at Central and Yale.

Police say when they arrived at the crash, one person had been shot and had died. At least one other occupant from the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.

Officers were investigating multiple scenes Sunday morning and were also interviewing several witnesses. Central between Stanford and Buena Vista has since been reopened.

