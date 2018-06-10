Cellmate of MDC inmate mistakenly released, charged

The hunt is still on for an inmate who was released by mistake from the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Jail staff says the man and his cellmate planned the whole thing.

Fourth Street and Roma Avenue is generally where MDC inmates are released once they have finished serving their time.

A spokesperson with MDC says Duwin Perez-Cordova and his cellmate switched identities to be able to get out earlier than expected.

“We believe Mr. Perez-Cordova, would’ve had to given about Mr. Sanchez. So that does indicate that they exchanged information. They really built a narrative,” said Candace Hopkins, Public Information Specialist with MDC.

As of Monday morning, Edwin Sanchez, Perez-Cordova’s cellmate, has been charged in connection with this incident.

Sanchez is charged with conspiracy and assisting and escape.

Jail staff believes the two men switched identification wristbands before the release.

Perez-Cordova was released at around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday to the downtown drop-off location.

It took jail staff three hours to realize they had let the wrong person go.

MDC says in order for an inmate to be released, it’s an extensive interview process. Jail staff will check everything from wristbands, pictures, tattoos, and ask questions only the inmate would know answers to, like where and when they were arrested, and what their charges are.

Now, MDC is considering revising their policies.

“Because of this situation, we do need to take a closer look at them and we may re-evaluate them in the future,” said Hopkins.

Right now, investigators say Sanchez is not cooperating with the interview process.

He was originally booked back in September 2017 for various charges including, DWI and resisting and obstructing an officer. Sanchez was sentenced in October 2017 to 364 days in jail, and was set to be released on Sunday.

According to court records, he has been released because probable cause not found.

BCSO deputies have joined the search for Perez-Corodva. They say if you see him, call 911 immediately.