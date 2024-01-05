NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 172.6 pounds of cocaine at the Ysleta Port of Entry Cargo Facility near El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday.

Officers found the drugs when a 56-year-old man from Mexico arrived at the cargo facility in a box truck. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection, which included screening by a canine team and an x-ray exam.

CBP officers located 64 bundles with plastic rolls inside filled with cocaine. The total amount of drugs has an estimated street value of more than $5.5 million, according to a news release from CBP.

“This significant seizure is an example of the vigilance and commitment by our CBP officers to the narcotic interdiction mission,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “CBP officer expertise, canines and technology are all important elements in stemming the flow of contraband.”