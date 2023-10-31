NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) intercepted 389 pounds of drugs over the weekend. The nearly 400 pounds were from multiple unrelated busts at the El Paso port of entry.

On Friday, October 27, CBP officers at the Bridge of the Americas Border Crossing found 27.07 pounds of fentanyl in the trunk of a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old male U.S. citizen. A further investigation with a canine team resulted in finding multiple bags of fentanyl in the trunk and spare tire.

On Saturday at the Paseo Del Norte Border Crossing, agents found 30.73 pounds of cocaine in the non-factory compartment in the seat of a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old female U.S. citizen. CBP found a total of 12 bundles of cocaine in the compartment.

The border crossing at the Bridge of the Americas once again had a large bust on Sunday, October 29, when 331.68 pounds of marijuana were seized from a truck driven by a 28-year-old male U.S. citizen. Agents were tipped off to the hidden drugs during an inspection where anomalies were detected within the truck’s flatbed area. Fifty-six marijuana-filled bundles were found within the flatbed.

“Our CBP officers are diligently performing their homeland security mission and are dedicated to disrupting the flow of dangerous drugs at our ports of entry,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio in a press release.

The release states that the arrested suspects were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and state and local authorities for prosecution.