Caught on camera: Thief stealing security camera

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not your typical property theft: a man is seen stealing the security camera right from a house on Albuquerque’s West Side. The camera was rolling and shows the crime.

It’s typically a quiet neighborhood. Friendly Place, near Coors and Western Trail, doesn’t see much traffic. On Christmas day a couple that wanted to stay anonymous, noticed something out of the ordinary.

A black car was cruising up and down their street, scoping out their property. They say the car drove around the block, a time or two, and then pulled into their yard.

The passenger jumped out of the car, climbed their fence, got on the roof and stole one of their cameras. What the thief might not know, is the camera he stole, kept recording even after he disconnected the device.

The couple bought the cameras in September after someone drove into their brick wall. Now they’re hoping someone will recognize the not-so-subtle thief and the car.

The couple filed a police report on Christmas Day. Anyone with information about the vehicle involved, or the man in the video is asked to call police.