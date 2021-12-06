Case moving forward against murder suspect accused of killing two, burning their bodies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The case is finally moving ahead against a suspect accused of murdering two men, then torching their bodies inside a car in an Albuquerque neighborhood. “I’ve already been to that joint twice. I’m going for life no matter what if the charges get taken, said Dakota Briscoe in 2021.

Police say Briscoe killed the two men, burned their bodies then threatened a couple in their yard near Atrisco and Central. Then he tried to steal their pickup which was caught on surveillance camera. Then when that didn’t work, police say he broke into someone else’s home, fired a shot and stole a car.

Briscoe was later picked up at a Border Patrol checkpoint near Las Cruces for expired registration. Officers say he tried posing as his brother to get away but it turned out the brother was also wanted in connection with a drug case.

Briscoe’s case has been at a standstill for months because of a backlog at the Office of Medical Investigator. However, now court records show the state is once again moving forward with murder and arson charges.