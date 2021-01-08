Case moves forward against 1 Santa Fe obelisk suspect

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –The charges against one of the protesters charged in the Santa Fe obelisk destruction case has been resurrected. Sean Sunderland, 24, was charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

Earlier this week, Judge Donita Sena ordered the charges dropped after the officer failed to show for a court hearing. However, the officer says he never received a subpoena.

Santa Fe Police say it was an issue with the process. After appealing to the judge, she agreed to reset the hearing to January 25.

On Oct. 12, 2020, a crowd of protesters toppled the controversial structure built to honor Civil War-era soldiers who fought Native Americans. At least five others are still facing charges relating to the toppling of the obelisk. Investigators are still working to identify others involved.

