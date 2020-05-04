Case dismissed after woman found incompetent to stand trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The case against a woman accused of throwing her puppy to its death has been dismissed. Ashley Scott was charged with extreme animal cruelty in July after witnesses say she threw the husky from a third-floor apartment.

Last week, the case was dismissed after Scott was found incompetent to stand trial but it could be refiled if she becomes competent. Her husband Wesley Scott is still facing tampering with evidence charge for throwing the carcass away.

