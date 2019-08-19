Case against suspect in Albuquerque crime spree goes federal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The feds are taking over the case against a man accused of terrorizing businesses with a gun.

Jacquan Abe was arrested earlier this month for an armed robbery spree near Eubank and I-40. Police say he targeted multiple businesses, slashed a man’s face, and tried to shoot him in the head.

He was originally facing state charges, including attempted murder, but that case has been dropped so he can be prosecuted federally. He’s now facing federal charges of robbery, brandishing a gun during a violent crime, and being a felon with a gun.