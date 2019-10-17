Case against New Mexico man accused of rape moves forward

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The case against one of three people accused of sexually assaulting a San Juan County girl a decade ago is moving forward.

Bennie Wabbington is accused of raping a 6-year-old starting in 2008. Brandy Stevens is accused of not only knowing about it but encouraging it. Two other family members, Casey Stallings and Michael Stevens, are also accused of taking part.

A judge has ruled the case against Wabbington will move to trial. The hearings for the others are scheduled in the coming months.