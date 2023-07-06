Judge Clara Moran signed an order to stay proceedings in the case so Christina Bennett’s competency can be evaluated

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The case against a woman whose baby ended up dead days after a police chase has stalled. Christina Bennett is accused of shoplifting at a Circle K with her naked child in April before taking off in a pickup truck with the baby in her arms as the police chased them. She got away.

Days later, Bennett took the girl to her parents’ house in the Heights but she was dead. Judge Clara Moran has now signed an order to stay proceedings in the case so her competency can be evaluated.