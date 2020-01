ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo basketball player Carlton Bragg is pleading not guilty in his DWI case. Two weeks ago, the former senior forward was arrested after he stopped at a DWI checkpoint.

He admitted to drinking just a few hours after a win at the Pit. Police arrested Bragg after saying he showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety test.

New court documents show Bragg has pleaded not guilty to aggravated DWI and possession of marijuana. He is scheduled in court in March.