Carlton Bragg removed from UNM team after DWI and possession of marijuana arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Basketball Coach Paul Weir says Carlton Bragg has been removed from the team following his overnight night arrest. Carlton Bragg was charged with aggravated DWI and possession of marijuana.

Saturday night’s conference victory for the Lobos basketball team took a quick turn, especially for the redshirt senior forward.

Carlton Bragg

Police say the 24-year old was stopped at DWI checkpoint at the intersection of Coal and Broadway early Sunday morning. Bragg admitted to drinking two glasses of wine earlier in the night after police say they smelled alcohol on him.

Officers noted he still had his athletic shoes on. After doing poorly on a field sobriety test, Bragg was arrested for aggravated DWI for refusing to take a breath test.

After he was transported to the Metropolitan Detention Center, an officer found marijuana on him. The police report also says Bragg was “irate” with the officer who arrested him.

This arrest comes just a month after Bragg was suspended from the team amid an accusation of attempted rape. He has not been charged in that case, but a police report says Bragg held down a woman and kissed her, while trying to unbutton her pants, after a night of drinking in August.

Sunday evening, Coach Paul Weir announced he has removed Bragg from the team.

“This morning I became aware of an incident involving Carlton Bragg. Based on what I know at this time, I will be removing him from the team. My hope is that he can find increased time and attention to heed to his personal well-being. My sole purpose going forward is to support Carlton in his health and growth as a young man. The game of life is much more important than basketball right now. I still believe in him and hope this next step will allow him to develop into a strong, responsible young adult while also completing his degree here at UNM. I am rooting that this next chapter is his best one yet.”

Bragg has already been released from MDC and did not respond to our request for comment.

UNM’s Athletic Department released a statement Sunday stating:



“The UNM Athletic Department has been notified that there was an incident regarding senior Carlton Bragg Jr. early this morning. The department is aware of the situation is looking into it further. At this time, there will be no additional comments from anyone at UNM.”

A bond arraignment for Bragg’s DWI and possession charge is set for January 27.