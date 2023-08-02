CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A Carlsbad couple admitted to making child pornography with a young family member. Rachel Crutcher and her husband Joseph Crutcher were arrested last year and accused of sexually abusing children in their household for years. The allegations came after they shared explicit photos of a nine-year-old girl with an undercover agent online. Both pled guilty to federal charges.

Rachel Crutcher was sentenced to 30 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender when she is released. Joseph Crutcher faces up to 70 years when he is sentenced.