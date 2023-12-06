CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Carlsbad woman suspected of assaulting an elementary school employee. According to a criminal complaint, Victoria Terrazas took some files from Sunset Elementary School that other student’s personal information on them. The counselor at the school told police that Terraza’s daughter had been arguing with two students when she drew a picture of a knife and told the other students “now or later.”

Terrazas showed up to the school later where she is suspected of pushing another counselor before taking the documents. She is facing two counts of assault upon a school employee.