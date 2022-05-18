CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Kellie Smith, the woman charged in connection with her grandson’s fentanyl death, is back behind bars after being released May 9. Police say Smith violated her conditions of release seconds after getting out of jail.

Prosecutors say she immediately violated conditions of release when she was picked up from the jail by Michael Ortiz, a witness in the case against her. They say jail video shows Ortiz picking her up. They also have proof she met her granddaughter for dinner that night and took her back to her house, also a violation of her conditions of release.

On top of that, police say during a random check of her home, they found drugs and guns. Prosecutors are now asking a judge for another hearing to decide if she should remain locked up.