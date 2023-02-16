CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A Carlsbad woman has been arrested. She is accused of making a bomb threat at the post office.

Police responded to the facility around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of the threat.

Patrons and staff were already evacuated when the officers arrived, but they said Annica Jacobo was still inside. They eventually got her to surrender.

Police said no one was injured. If anyone has extra information about the incident, they are asked to call the Carlsbad Police Department at 575-885-2111 (ext. 0) or Detective Ryan Kinnikin at 575-885-2111 (ext. 2216).