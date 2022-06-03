CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carlsbad grandmother charged for her grandson’s fentanyl overdose death will remain behind bars until trial. A judge found Kelli Smith violated her conditions of release within seconds of her release from jail last month by leaving with a witness in the case and spending time with her grandkids, which she was prohibited from doing.
Police say Smith and her daughter, the boy’s mother, were dealing fentanyl and knew of the 12-year-old’s addiction to it and of three prior overdoses, but did nothing to stop it. The boy died from an overdose in September.
Smith is facing a charge of child abuse resulting in death and drug trafficking.