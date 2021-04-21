Information sought in Carlsbad storage unit burglary

A photo taken from video footage of a Carlsbad storage unit burglary on April 15, 2021. (courtesy CPD)

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers of Eddy County are searching for information regarding the burglary of a storage unit. According to the Carlsbad Police Department, officers responded to a storage facility on W. Luckey Street on April 15 regarding a burglary.

Police were notified that someone had broken into someone’s storage unit and took various tools, a 70-inch television, “Halo” video game collectibles, three laptops, a Nintendo video game, and an Xbox video game.

Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 575-887-1888 or toll-free at 844-876-7227. You can also submit a tip online at eddycountycrimestoppers.com.

