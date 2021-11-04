Carlsbad police search for suspects, information in fatal shooting

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are asking the Carlsbad community for tips and any information on the whereabouts of two suspects following a fatal shooting. The Carlsbad Police Department reports that officers responded to shots fired on the 600 block of North Mesquite on October 10, 2021.

Authorities say officers found the victim, Eduardo Otero Jr. had been shot and was taken to the local hospital where he later died. Detectives took over the investigation and state that two suspects have been identified in the case.

Carlsbad police are now looking for Gabriel Rodriguez Jr. and Alfredo Tornabene who is also known as Eay Jay or Apple Jacs. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two individuals or information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Carlsbad Police Department or the Crimestoppers of Eddy county.

Crimestoppers is offering up to a $4,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling (575)887-1888 or toll-free at (844)786-7227. You can also visit eddycountycrimestoppers.com or use the mobile app P3 Tips.