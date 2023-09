CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carlsbad Police Department is asking the public for information related to damage at the Lake Carlsbad Golf Course. Police said a pickup truck damaged two holes on the course two nights ago.

The damages are estimated to be between $50,000 and $70,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlsbad Crime Stoppers at 575-887-1888 or 844-786-7227. Tips can be submitted at the Eddy County Crime Stoppers website or using the mobile app P3 Tips.