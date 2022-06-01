CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carlsbad Police Department has arrested 20-year-old Frankie Renteria and given a 14-year-old boy field release citations after a gun was brought into the Carlsbad Water Park. They say just before 5 p.m. on May 31, a police officer was told of a male inside the park with a gun. The officer pursued the male and saw him ditch the bag near the public swimming area of the Pecos River.

Officers detained the 14-year-old male and were able to find witnesses including Renteria. They say the incident stemmed from Renteria confronting three teenage males inside the Water Park where it is alleged he pulled a gun.

Renteria was arrested for outstanding warrants and has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, and tampering with evidence.

The 14-year-old male was given field release citations for unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest.