CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad police are on the lookout for a murder suspect. Arik Garcia, 21, is accused of shooting a man Wednesday afternoon.

Officers found the victim on the 800 block of Hueco Street and died at the hospital. Eddy County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $4,000 as a reward for information that leads to Garcia’s arrest.

Information should be reported to Carlsbad Police Department at 575-885-2111 ext. 0, Detective Joey Landgraf at 575-885-2111 ext. 2223, or Detective Sgt. Elizabeth Ferrales at 575-885-2111 ext. 2229.