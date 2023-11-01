CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carlsbad mother who was found guilty of letting her 12-year-old son take fentanyl which led to his death was sentenced Wednesday afternoon. Alexis Smith was arrested back in September of 2021 after her son, Brent Sullivan, overdosed at her mother’s home.

Wednesday, she listened as a statement from the boy’s father was read in court which highlighted her drug addiction. “That is all that mattered to Lexi from 2019 through 2021, so much so that the precious life she brought into this world she let slip away,” said Samantha Dewer, victim advocate for Chris Murray, in court. “The lack of concern she had after knowing Brent was using her drugs is truly disheartening.”

Police were called to the home of Kellie Smith, Alexis Smith’s mother, after her 12-year-old son, Brent Sullivan, was found unresponsive in a shed. During the trial, it was discovered that both Alexis and Kellie Smith were selling fentanyl and the young boy had been taking from their stash for at least a year.

In that time, the child overdosed three times before the deadly overdose and neither his mother or grandmother had taken him to the hospital for treatment, but did administer Narcan to revive him.

Alexis Smith’s cousin Mary Pope spoke to the court Wednesday, saying she made her choice and should be punished accordingly. Not only for justice for Brent but for Smith herself. “We all have opportunities to make choices in our lives. Sometimes we make choices that come with horrible, horrible consequences and that’s the case in this situation [be]cause Brent’s life cannot be returned here,” Pope said.

Alexis Smith was convicted of child abuse and intentional child abuse resulting in death back in September. On Wednesday, Judge Lisa Riley sentenced her to 14 years.

Brent’s grandmother, Kellie Smith, is charged with child abuse and intentional child abuse resulting in death. She’s scheduled to go to trial on Monday.