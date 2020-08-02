Carlsbad man accused of killing wife, shot by deputies in Texas traffic stop

Crime





CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A Carlsbad man charged with the death of his wife is now in custody after a traffic stop with Texas police ended in a deputy-involved shooting. Police responded to a domestic disturbance call around 5:06 p.m. Saturday at the 4100 block of S. Thomason Rd.

When they arrived at the house, officers found a deceased 48-year-old woman who had sustained severe head injuries. Police received information that the woman’s husband, Bernando Fernandez, had fled the scene and was responsible for her death.

Fernandez was later located driving through Pecos, TX. A deputy with the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office stopped Fernandez and the traffic stop resulted in a deputy-involved shooting. Fernandez was shot, taken into custody, and transported to the hospital.

Fernandez was charged in Reeves County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Carlsbad police detectives are pursuing charges for an open count of murder against Fernandez for the death of his wife. Anyone with more information on this incident are asked to call Carlsbad Police at (575) 885-2111 Ext. 2240.

