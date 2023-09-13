CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Joseph Crutcher, 59, of Carlsbad New Mexico was sentenced to 70 years in prison for production and distribution of child porn. In addition to the prison sentence, Crutcher must pay $50,000 in restitution.

In November of 2022 a Task Force Officer was monitoring a website known to be used to discuss and trade child sexual abuse material. A private user contacted and provided several images of a minor performing sexually explicit conduct. Authorities tracked the private user as Rachel Crutcher, the wife of Joseph. After obtaining a search warrant and questioning the pair, Joseph admitted he was responsible for the material and Rachel was not involved. Later in the investigation, Rachel admitted she was involved in the materials.

Through investigation it was found the pair sexually abused three minors that they had access to since they were infants. Investigators also learned Joseph recruited other men to sexually abuse one of the children. Earlier in 2023, Rachel pleaded guilty to production and distribution of child pornography. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison.