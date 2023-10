CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) — The trial has started for a Carlsbad man accused of killing a man and then getting rid of his body.

Manuel Sanchez is suspected of killing Brian Runnels in his camper in 2014. Sanchez is also accused of dumping the body with the help of Brett Roark.

Runnels’ body was found in 2020, six years after he was reported missing. Sanchez is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Roark is scheduled to go to trial early next year.