CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have identified the man accused of stealing three search and rescue dogs. Carlsbad police say Jon Green broke into the home of his estranged ex-girlfriend, stole her car keys, then stole her maroon Ford Expedition from a hospice facility where she was having a brief meeting.

In the car, with the doors locked and air conditioning on, were three trained search and rescue dogs. One of those dogs is pregnant and due to give birth soon. Dr. Kim Lark, the owner of the vehicle, says she believes Green took the dogs to retaliate against her and the dogs may be in danger.

Carlsbad police is asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Green or the dogs to contact them at (575) 885-2111 or Detective Jim Devlin at (575) 885-21.