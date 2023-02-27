CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A Carlsbad man is accused of igniting a fire at the home where he was staying. According to court documents, 23-year-old Cisco Campos was told to move out of his house after the homeowner accused him of drug use and stealing televisions.

The homeowner was taking a shower when a fire started in their home. Campos has denied starting the fire, however, investigators say they found pour patterns from an accelerant and a five-gallon gas can in the hall.

Campos has been accused of arson causing more than $20,000 in damage and assault with intent to kill.