CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A Carlsbad couple is behind bars, accused of sexually abusing their young family members for years. Federal investigators arrested Joseph and Rachel Crutcher earlier this month after, they say, the couple shared explicit photos of a nine-year-old girl with an undercover agent online.

Investigators say the abuse had gone on since the girl was a baby and also included her five-year-old sister as well as a boy in the family. According to court documents, earlier this month, the couple took the nine-year-old to have sex with a man at a park.

Police identified the man as 36-year-old Dominic Parks. He is facing a charge of raping a minor. The Crutchers are facing federal child pornography charges.