Carlsbad couple arrested after allegedly found with fentanyl pills

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators busted a couple in Carlsbad with more than 1,000 fentanyl pills. Agents with the Pecos Valley Drug Task Force showed up to arrest Cruz Melendrez on warrants Tuesday.
That’s when they found about 1,100 pills along with heroin, meth and two guns. A woman, Satin Middleton was also arrested and is now facing drug charges. Agents say the drugs have a street value of $58,000.