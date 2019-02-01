Crime

Carjacking suspect who kidnapped woman held in jail until trial

Posted: Feb 01, 2019 04:21 PM MST

Updated: Feb 01, 2019 04:21 PM MST

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A judge has ordered that an accused carjacker be held in jail until trial.

Christian Herrera is accused of carjacking a couple at a gas station Sunday morning near Coors and Iliff. Herrera stole the car while Karina Fernandez was inside of it. Her boyfriend was inside the convenience store buying snacks. 

Fernandez jumped out of the moving vehicle. Deputies put out spike strips and got Herrera at the Rio Grande off-ramp. 

Herrera has a criminal past and prosecutors argued he remains a danger to the community if released. Judge Neil Candelaria agreed. 

