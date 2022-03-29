ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gael Rodriguez, a Mexican national pleaded guilty in federal court on March 23 to carjacking. Rodriguez will remain in custody until sentencing.

According to a criminal complaint, on Jan. 16, Gael Antonio Rodriguez, of Mexico, allegedly approached an elderly victim in northwest Albuquerque outside an apartment complex and asked her for a cigarette. The complaint states the victim responded that she had no cigarettes and Rodriguez then allegedly demanded her purse and the keys for her vehicle. When the victim resisted, Rodriguez allegedly slashed her hand with a knife, causing her to drop the keys. Rodriguez then allegedly grabbed the keys and fled in the victim’s car according to the complaint.

An Albuquerque Police officer was called to the scene and relayed a description of the vehicle and Rodriguez to the Rio Rancho and Corrales police departments. Police were able to locate the vehicle in Corrales and after a foot chase, police were able to arrest Rodriguez according to the criminal complaint.

Rodriguez faces up to 15 years in prison. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.