ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused of raping a special-needs teen he was supposed to be caring for and getting her pregnant. According to court documents, Julio Leyva-Leyva was the girl’s designated caretaker through a healthcare provider and also a friend of the family.

The girl was 16 at the time of the repeated abuse last year but had the intellectual capabilities of a much younger child. Investigators say Leyva-Leyva also tried to convince the teen to bring her younger sister into the sexual acts. The girl’s mother discovered she was pregnant in September and DNA test results in May revealed Leyva-Leyva as the father.