ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A career criminal took a plea deal after escaping federal custody. Nicholas Blume made headlines in 2011 when he was the subject of a police beating caught on camera after crashing a stolen pickup and fleeing from officers.

The two officers were fired, and the city of Albuquerque shelled out more than $140,000 to settle the excessive force lawsuit. Blume already had a long criminal history. In 2015 he was sentenced to federal prison on gun charges. He was released last September and was supposed to report to a halfway house in Albuquerque, but he never showed.

He was re-arrested and racked up new charges. On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to the escape. He faces up to five years.