ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joshua Benavidez, the man who made headlines when accused of throwing fireworks out of his car at a sleeping homeless man, is once again wanted by Albuquerque police.

The charges for the fireworks incident were later dropped when prosecutors could not find a witness to testify against him. Benavidez is now wanted for not showing up to meet with his probation officer. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.