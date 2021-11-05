Career criminal caught sleeping behind the wheel to stay locked up trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A career criminal who has gotten break after break and was most recently caught passed out in a car with a gun will stay locked up until trial. Julian Candelaria was arrested last month when he fled from officers.

After they found him and a passenger asleep inside a vehicle at San Pedro and Southern, Candelaria has been arrested six times in four years on car theft charges and faced pre-trial detention three times but kept getting released. He was also acquitted of a murder in 2007.

Prosecutors argued he’s gotten too many chances and in court on Friday, tried to prove Candelaria remains a danger to the public. “The defendant has demonstrated that he cannot comply with court orders and specifically his voluminous criminal history, substance abuse history, property crimes and multiple violations of conditions of release show that he is a danger to the community and that the court cannot fashion any conditions that would reasonably protect the safety of the community,” prosecutors said.

Judge Courtney Weeks agreed and ordered him to remain in custody on this latest aggravated fleeing charge.