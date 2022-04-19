ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A career criminal released from federal prison wasted no time getting himself back in trouble. Now, he’s back behind bars.

Nicholas Blume made headlines in 2011 when he was the subject of a police beating caught on camera after crashing a stolen pickup and fleeing from officers. The two officers were fired and the city of Albuquerque shelled out more than $140,000 to settle the excessive force lawsuit.

Blume already had a long criminal history including charges for violent crimes, fleeing police, drugs, stolen cars, and the list goes on. In 2015, he was sentenced to federal prison on gun charges.

On the day of his release this September, he was supposed to report to a halfway house, but never showed. Federal court records show Blume has been taken back into custody.