Career criminal agrees to new plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A career thief could go away for up to 20 years under a new plea deal.

Jeyden Barnhill has been breaking into businesses for years. Video shows Barnhill crawling under a chainlink fence, then moving over it in a stolen truck during one of the break-ins. Barnhill has also broken into an archery shop, gas stations, cell phone stores and more, in many cases with her husband, Jared.

Now, Barnhill has agreed to a deal that could put her in federal prison for decades. Her husband is still awaiting trial.

