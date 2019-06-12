Car theft victim could face charges after shooting at thief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Her car was stolen but she ended up in handcuffs. New police video shows what happened to an Albuquerque woman after she tried to stop a car thief by following him and shooting at him.

A mother and daughter in handcuffs. Back in April, Albuquerque police chased down the duo after 22-year-old Amber Trujillo fired shots at a suspected car thief she spotted driving her red Hyundai near the fairgrounds.

Trujillo’s mom was behind the wheel, her 2-year-old son in the back seat as she fired shots from the passenger window. Trujillo told police she’d been doing her own detective work to track down her car and the man who stole it.

“The guy’s name is Pedro Escalante. I only got that information because I found my car parked at an apartment,” Trujillo told police.

Trujullo told police she didn’t know him. “He has a neck tattoo that says ‘Amber.’ Ironically that’s my name, I don’t know him,” Trujillo said.

Trujillo was on the phone with APD as she followed the car. However, she ignored their instruction to back off. Trujillo claims the thief shot first, so she fired in self-defense.

“That was kind of stupid because I could have injured somebody. I don’t know what I was thinking,” Trujillo said.

The District Attorney’s office is still reviewing the case against Trujillo. She could be charged with negligent use of a firearm and child abuse for putting her son in that dangerous situation.

The suspected car thief, Pedro Escalante, was shot by police minutes later. He ran a stop sign near Zuni and Louisiana and hit another car. After the crash, Escalante got out of the stolen car and ran from police before an officer shot him in a driveway.

Police and witnesses say Escalante pointed a gun at the officer. That gun was seen on the ground. Escalante was shot but was not seriously injured. He’s still behind bars, charged with the car theft.

