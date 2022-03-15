ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Car dealers in the metro are seeing a troubling trend. People come in to look at a car, take it for a test drive, then never come back. The owner of Gold Star Motors says last month two people took off with a truck they acted like they were interested in. After posting about it on Facebook other car dealers came forward saying the same thing happened to them.

Wendy Bench the clerk for Gold Star Motors LLC explains, “They show up using one car which is reported to be a red mustang, a newer red mustang with black bumpers. They’re presenting fake ID’s. It’s a guy and a girl and they’re taking off with vehicles and not bringing them back.”

APD was notified of the stolen truck but employees at gold star motors say officers didn’t respond right away so they took to social media instead to try and get their truck back. Eventually, the truck was found with some damage and drug paraphernalia, as well as stolen items from Target inside. But the owner of the dealership says the suspects were let go and police told them they didn’t have the grounds to hold them.

Authentic Auto Sales on Lomas and Louisiana say the same thing happened to them in December. They posted surveillance images of the two suspects. Select Auto Sales on Menaul near University was also hit in December and the white SUV that was taken is still missing.

Kristopher Miller, the owner of Gold Star Motors LLC shares, “If you guys [APD] would have taken care of these particular individuals back in December when Authentic got hit, they wouldn’t have gotten me last month. They wouldn’t have got the people in between. You guys are just letting them walk.”

Now the dealership is putting GPS trackers on their vehicles to prevent another situation like this from happening. The owner is warning other dealerships to watch out for out of state ID’s and be careful about who they let test drive vehicles.

KRQE News 13 reached out to APD for more information on the two suspects, they say it is still under investigation.