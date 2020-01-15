Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING

Campaign worker pleads guilty to helping rig local election

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A campaign worker pleaded guilty to helping the wife of a city council candidate falsify ballots.

Dyon Herrera was working to reelect Española councilor Robert Seeds in 2016 when he forged signatures on absentee ballots belonging to three other people. Seeds won that election by just two votes.

Tuesday, Judge Mary Marlow Sommer sentenced Herrera to 18 months of probation with a chance to have the felony wiped from his record.

Prosecutors did not push for a severe sentence because Herrera cooperated in the case against Seeds’ wife, Laura Seeds. She was found guilty on voter fraud charges in November and faces another trial later this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞