Campaign worker pleads guilty to helping rig local election

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A campaign worker pleaded guilty to helping the wife of a city council candidate falsify ballots.

Dyon Herrera was working to reelect Española councilor Robert Seeds in 2016 when he forged signatures on absentee ballots belonging to three other people. Seeds won that election by just two votes.

Tuesday, Judge Mary Marlow Sommer sentenced Herrera to 18 months of probation with a chance to have the felony wiped from his record.

Prosecutors did not push for a severe sentence because Herrera cooperated in the case against Seeds’ wife, Laura Seeds. She was found guilty on voter fraud charges in November and faces another trial later this year.