Camera captures hit-and-run; driver switches seat with passenger

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – What may have been a driving lesson quickly turned into a “what not to do” on the road after a hit-and-run was caught on camera. People were shocked to see what happened in their Valencia County neighborhood, but even more stunned to see how the two people inside the truck handled the situation.

There’s a lot of traffic in a quiet neighborhood in the Rio Communities, just east of Belen. But nothing could have prepared anyone to what happened last week. These homeowners captured a crazy crash in their front yard.

Surveillance cameras show a truck barreling down Hillandale Avenue, make a quick turn onto Gillis, then crashing right through the railroad ties–narrowly missing their car before stopping in front of another neighbor’s driveway. The people were at home at the time, but luckily, the truck only hit those railroad ties.

“It could’ve been our car or something,” said homeowner Alyssa Scazzero.

But it was what happened after the crash that really surprised everyone.

“Just seeing the older gentleman getting out and switching seats and instead of coming to my door just trying to knock, trying to communicate like, ‘Hey, I just blew up your railroad ties,'” said homeowner Chris Lovato.

KRQE News 13 is blurring out the girl’s face because she appears to be a teenager, but the man with her quickly switches seats with her and takes off.

The homeowners are shocked to see the pair flee the scene of a crash. They posted the video on Facebook to share a more hopeful message to these drivers and to others.

“I just posted, nothing to be angry, just like, you could’ve said sorry,” said Scazzero.

“Just to spread the message, be more responsible, take more responsibility,” said Lovato.

“I was just like, what?” asked Scazzero. “You usually say sorry, you usually say something, but I guess not everyone is like that.”

Neighbors who KRQE News 13 spoke with said they don’t know who the young girl and man are, and they don’t believe they live in the area.

Those homeowners said they are not filing a police report.